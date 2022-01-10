Bandits have released three people kidnapped on Saturday, January 1, in the Gusau area of Zamfara state

The abductees were said to have been released after their family succeeded in paying N10 million to the bandits

The victims who were released by the bandits are family members of Dr Abdurrazak Muaz, a lecturer of the Federal College of Education (Technical)

Family members of Dr Abdurrazak Muaz, a lecturer of the Federal College of Education Technical Gusau in Zamfara state have been released.

Muaz's family - his wife and two daughters - were released after the bandits received the sum of N10 million paid to them.

The Punch reports that the bandits had requested that N50 million be paid as ransom for the release of the victims but later agreed to collect N10 million.

The victims were abducted on Saturday, January 1. Photo: Bello Matawalle

A member of the Muaz family who spoke on the matter said the abductees were released in the early hours of Monday, January 10.

The Abduction of Victims by the Bandits

The Nation had reported that Muaz's wife, Binta Umar Jabaka and their two daughters, Maryam Abdurrazak and Hafsat Abdurrazak, were kidnapped in their house, in Mareri village.

Kidnapped at about 1 am on Saturday, January 1, sources said some gunmen had invaded the lecturer's house which is located in the outskirts of Gusau.

The source said the gunmen had jumped the fence of the residence to abduct him but Muaz had hidden in the ceiling of the building and could not be found by the bandits.

