Insecurity in Nigeria could be said to have worsened in 2021 as the country witnessed some of the bloodiest attacks in its history.

Almost every geopolitical zone in the country suffered one form of attack or the other, notably from outfits such as Boko Haram/ISWAP, IPOB separatists and bandits.

The country also witnessed the highest number of school children abductions and hostage-taking since 2014 when the Chibok schoolgirls were abducted.

Besides, the country also witnessed the highest number of jailbreaks in a single year as no fewer than four prisons were affected.

Also, bandits overshadowed the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists as they made some states in the North-west and North-central the epicentres of killings in the country.

Although the President Muhammadu Buhari administration repeatedly claimed that Nigerians are more secure under it than under the previous administrations, this assertion has been disputed by facts on the ground.

Here are 10 of the major attacks witnessed across the country in 2021.

Greenfield University abduction

Bandits in April attacked Greenfield University, a private university in Kaduna State, and kidnapped many students.

Greenfield University is located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway, some few Kilometers to the Olam feed factory which is about 30km from Kaduna town.

About 14 of the abducted students were freed after 40 days in captivity but five others were later killed by the bandits.

Bethel Baptist school abduction

Bandits in the early hours of July 5 invaded Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students of the school.

Reports said the parents paid humongous amounts as ransom before the students were released in batches. The Nigerian police a few weeks later announced that it arrested 25 suspects in connection to the incident.

Kagara abduction

Bandits in February invaded Government Secondary School, Kagara in Niger State and abducted 42 persons, including 27 students, three staff members and 12 members of their families.

Source: Legit.ng