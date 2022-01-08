President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage over the reports of the large-scale killings of residents in Zamfara communities

Describing the recent attack in the northern state on Saturday, January 7, the president noted that the action of the bandits are an “act of desperation”

President Buhari also urged the people of Nigeria to exercise patience, adding that his administration will “smoke out” the bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, January 7, condemned the lastest killings of many resident by bandits in Zamfara state.

Recall that there was tension in some communities in Zamfara as hundreds of residents scampered for safety following an attack on five communities in Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the latest bandit killings in Zamfara. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Channels TV reports that the president described the action of the bandits as an “act of desperation by mass murderers.”

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari said his administration will “smoke out” the bandits, adding that the army and the airforce are working together to track and eliminate the perpetrators, Daily Trust added.

He said:

“The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity.”

While appealing to the affected communities to be patient, Buhari extended sympathy to the survivors and families of those killed.

Zamfara massacre: Tears, heartbreak as 143 buried after deadly attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in the wake of brutal attacks on several communities in Zamfara state no fewer than 143 bodies have so far been recovered and buried.

The attacks took place on Wednesday, January 5, and Thursday, January 6 in Anka and Bukuyyum local government areas.

It was gathered that migrating terrorists loyal to terror kingpin, Bello Turji, descended on the locals, killing many on their way from Fakai forest.

Bello Turji: Notorious bandit ‘relocates’ amidst intense air strikes

Meanwhile, a notorious bandit operating in the northwest region, Bello Turji has reportedly relocated from Zamfara state following intense military operations.

The terror kingpin and his men, who were displaced by fighter jets of the Nigerian Air Force in Fakai forest, Shinkafi local government area, are now moving southwards of Zamfara.

Sources said the armed gangs have been spotted setting tents in Gando forest in Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng