The details of the 2022 appropriation Act has been made public with an outline of what the president would be spending on some items

In the 2022 budget, Nigeria's presidency is expected to spend N2.102 billion on refreshment, wildlife and some other items

Payment for these items are to be funded from 4,596,128,367 recurrent expenditure and N7,717,279,814 for capital

Details of the 2022 budget have shown that a total of N2.102 billion would be spent on refreshment, wildlife maintenance and miscellaneous items by the presidency.

Vanguard reports that the State House operation would be immersed in sports activities and renovation of their buildings in the year 2022.

The presidency would be spending N2.102 billion on refreshment, wildlife maintenance among others

From the budget, the presidency is to spend N35,983,460 on sporting; gaming activities to gulp N57,269,895 while wildlife maintenance would take N1,023,679,451.

The report also said that N135,953,460 will be spent on refreshments and N55,056,446 on renovation works across the presidential premises.

Spendings on these items would be generated from N4,596,128,367 recurrent expenditure and N7,717,279,814 for capital.

In addition, the vice president would be expending N5,488,632 on sporting activities; N20,264,397 on refreshment/meals and N38,297,163 on computer hardware and software.

President Buhari signs 2022 budget into law

Premium Times had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had given reasons why he signed the 2022 appropriation bill into law.

The president said despite all the worrisome changes made by lawmakers of the National Assembly, the signing of the budget was necessary.

He said this would save important projects, programmes and policies and a decline to pass the bill into law could force the lawmakers to exercise their powers and override his veto.

2022 Budget: We Did Nothing Wrong, NASS Replies President Buhari

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the legislature does not always have to agree with the executive on all issues.

Lawan made this remark in reply to questions on President Buhari's comment on the adjustments made in the 2022 budget.

He, however, noted that President Buhari is impressed with the outcome of the adjustments.

Buhari Signs 2022 Budget to law, Plans to Spend all Oil Revenue on Debt Servicing

President Buhari has signed the 2022 appropriation bill into law after the National Assembly made several changes.

The president also signed the 2021 finance bill into law at an event at the State House on Friday, 31 December 2021.

Debt servicing for loans collected in the past is one of the interesting numbers, including expected oil revenue.

Source: Legit.ng