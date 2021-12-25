Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Afenifere group and other socio-political groups across Nigeria have condemned the growing killings by bandits and kidnappers in the north

The group also called on President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to take necessary actions to end the incessant killings

According to the groups, Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powders and a collapse is imminent should the attacks be allowed to continue

President Muhammadu Buhari has received attacks and condemnation over the growing insecurity and killings in the northern region of the country.

These attacks were made by various sociopolitical groups across regions of the country including Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Afenifere group.

The Punch reports that the groups in separate statements the President Buhari's administration has failed to tack action on the plights of the people in the north who have continued to suffer in the hands of bandits and kidnappers.

Groups say Nigeria is on the brink of collapse

For the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, its spokesperson, Alex Ogbonnia said the nation is currently hanging on the brink of collapse with the level of insecurity witnessed across it.

Ogbonnia said :

"It is neither falling nor standing up; it is neither going up nor down. It is something that is difficult to explain. If there are people who share sentiments with his regime, it is the north."

Once the people from the northern region are out in the streets protesting, then it means that the issue of insecurity has become a serious one.

Ogbonnia said:

“It is not only the north that is bleeding; the South-East and the rest of the country have also been bleeding for years now.”

Also, the general secretary of Afenifere, Sola Ebiseni, said Nigeria is currently in its second civil war.

He advised the president to use the remaining months of his administration to ensure the country is restructured and insecurity fought to a standstill.

In addition, the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the responsibility to secure the people lies solely with the president.

Hakeem said:

“Mr President should realise that he is bound by the constitution and the provisions for resigning is also enshrined there."

Securing citizens is the fundamental responsibility of the state and if the state cannot secure citizens then the citizens have the right to demand of the president to do whatever is necessary."

"You cannot expect citizens to protect themselves if the government fails to do so.”

Bandits burn a man alive in his car in Katsina, lawmaker reacts

Bandits in Katsina state have committed another heinous act, burning a motorist alive inside his car.

The ugly incident was confirmed by the Deputy Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, who is a member representing the Faskari constituency.

The lawmaker noted that the tragic incident is one of the four attacks recorded in the troubled area within a week.

Tension rises in Katsina as police arrest bandits' weapon delivery man

The police have arrested a dispatch rider suspected to be supplying arms and ammunition to bandits operating in the state and Zamfara state.

Sani Mamuda was arrested in the early morning of Wednesday, December 22, when he was making a delivery of ammunition to bandits in Zamfara.

The suspected bandit delivery man was said to have hidden the package under the seat of his motorcycle.

