Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has asked the the federal government to declare Miyetti Allah and FUNAM as terrorists

The Benue governor said the two groups have vowed to cause mayhem in the state because of the anti-grazing law

Ortom's made the call following the federal government's declaration of bandits causing mayhems in the north as terrorists

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) as a terrorist organisation.

The governor in a statement released on Thursday, January 6, by his media aide, Nathaniel Ikyur, said the organisation has vowed to “cause havoc” in Benue state.

Governor Ortom of Benue state asked the federal government to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association as a terrorist organisation. Photo credit: Benue State Government

Source: Facebook

He noted that though the federal government’s measures on bandits now seems strong, the security challenges will only be adequately addressed if similar hard position is taken on Miyetti Allah Kautal and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM).

Governor Ortom said the two groups have vowed and continued to cause mayhem in Benue state and other parts of the country because of the anti-grazing laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng notes that Governor Ortom's statement came hours after the federal government gazetted an order designating bandits as terrorists.

Benue will not drop anti-grazing law

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom said the anti-grazing law in Benue has come to stay and it is irrevocable.

He added Benue state has no grazing routes, reserves or areas so whatever.

The Benue state governor said the anti-grazing law was one of the things put in place to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state.

Nigerians react

Adedayo Olusegun commented:

"Samuel Ortom is an Apostle of Peace in Benue State. Wnen he says something, God Is always behind him. Now he is saying Correct thing again. God Bless Nigeria."

Sunny Angel said:

"They won't. But the rest of Nigerians already know them as one and the stigma is already with them and will be with them forever."

Abdulmumuni Abubakar said:

"So unfortunate!!!

"Others are commissioning projects you are here talking about what does Not exist!!!"

Alimi Ammed Adekunle said:

"This man no wan pay January salary bi this o, to declare Miyyeti Allah as Terrorist nah him new year song and why he won't be able to pay salary.

"Ortom nah the worse thing ever voted for in Africa."

Nafiu Kaoje said:

"Pay them December salary first before FG reason your matter."

Insecurity: I love you but it's time to act, Ortom tells Buhari

Meanwhile, in what was meant to be a birthday message to President Muhammadu Buhari as he turned 79 years on Friday, December 17, 2021, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue let his heart out on the state of the nation under its leader.

Governor Ortom joined family members, friends, associates, political loyalists to wish the president well on the memorable day.

The Benue governor in a statement released by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, stated that the country is collapsing under the present administration due to the activities of bandits and insurgents, especially in the north.

Source: Legit.ng