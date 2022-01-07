The convoy of Lagos state deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat escaped a fatal accident on Thursday, January 6

The incident involving the convoy of Brigadier reportedly occurred at about 6.05pm at Adebayo Kuku Junction, by Alfred Rewane Road

Fortunately, no life was lost after the mishap as the deputy governor swiftly restored peace at the scene

Lagos - A tragedy was averted on Thursday, January 6, when the convoy of Lagos state deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat was hit by the convoy of Brigadier.

Vanguard reports that the near mishap occurred at Adebayo Kuku Junction, by Alfred Rewane Road in Lagos state at about 6.05pm after the Brigadier's vehicle reportedly jumped a red light.

Brigadier’s convoy reportedly jumps red light hits deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat’s car in Lagos. Photo credit: Obafemi Hamzat

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the deputy governor was said to have swiftly applied wisdom and restored peace at the scene when the other convoy was ready for a show down.

Madam Ejiro Clement, an eyewitness narrating the event to the newspaper publication said the incident occurred when Hamzat's convoy was heading for Osborne from Marina.

The eyewitness went on to note that the Brigadier's convoy, hit one of Hamzat's sparrows and damaged it in the process.

