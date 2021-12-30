A police officer was killed in an accident involving a Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrol vehicle along Ado-Ijan road in Ekiti state

According to the state police command, eight of the officers sustained severe injuries in the accident

Meanwhile, the command further revealed that the sad incident occurred when the force responded to a distress call in Ikole Ekiti but the van developed a mechanical fault

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state- In what could be described as an avoidable mistake, the life of a police officer was cut short while returning from work on Tuesday, December 28, after being knocked down on a motorcycle by a police van in Ekiti state.

Daily Trust reports that eight of the officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer (PPRO) in Ekiti, ASP Sunday Abutu, disclosed that the accident occurred during a response to a distress call from the divisional police officer in Ikole Ekiti.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo has mourned the death of the cop. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

He said the van was one of the three vehicles deployed for reinforcement to arrest some cultists who had been terrorising the people of Ikole and its environs.

Abutu said:

“Unfortunately, while on their way, one of the three patrol vehicles developed a mechanical fault, went off its lane and hit an oncoming motorcycle ridden by a policeman who had closed from work and was returning home."

The PPRO expressed the condolences of the commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, to the family of the deceased policeman.

He urged the public to disregard fake news that could cause tension and portray the police in a bad light.

