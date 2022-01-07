Barrister Saint Moses Ogbonna has stated that Nnamdi Kanu must show remorse before being considered for release

The right activist made the assertion in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari's recent comment concerning Kanu

The president had insisted that Kanu must face the law over his actions in the past while he was outside Nigeria

Umuahia - Rights activist, Barr. Saint Moses Ogbonna, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, may be due to concerns he will return to the trenches if pardoned by the federal government.

In an interview with the Vanguard newspaper, Ogbonna said the president is not convinced that Kanu was yet to show remorse over the activities leading to his arrest.

President Buhari recently stated that Kanu should be made to face the law. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He urged the IPOB leader to stop behaving as if the president cannot do anything other than pardoning him because he is agitating for Biafra.

His words:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has the power to pardon Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. But does the president see Nnamdi Kanu as one who has shown remorse to change his ways if pardoned?

“I think Kanu should stop behaving in a way that suggests that the president can’t do anything other than pardoning him since he is agitating for Biafra.

“Buhari’s fear may be that if Nnamdi Kanu is pardoned, he will return to the trenches to continue the agitation.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s issue is beyond the ordinary political issue. The matter at hand is beyond ethnicity, and what a democratically elected president can resolve as a political issue with the Igbo want him to do it.

“A reasonable president will allow the court to continue to adjudicate over the matter and later take a decision.

“This is more democratic than the president just asking the court to pardon him. Saying that he won’t release Kanu doesn’t mean that there can’t be a political solution. Negotiations can still go on.”

IPOB begins mobilisation for Nnamdi Kanu's next court appearance

Meanwhile, IPOB has begun mobilising its members ahead of the next court appearance of Mazi Kanu.

The Punch newspaper quoted the group's spokesman, Emma Powerful, as saying the struggle would continue unless the federal government releases their leader unconditionally.

The group assured its followers that the struggle this year would record more successes than the previous years.

Buhari vows not to interfere in Nnamdi Kanu's case

In a related development, President Buhari has said Kanu should defend himself in court for peddling false information about his administration while he was overseas

The president stated this in an interview aired on Channels Television on Wednesday night, January 5.

He also reiterated that he does not want to interfere with the judiciary.

Malami reveals what Buhari will consider before granting request for Kanu’s release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday, January 4, stated that President Buhari has the best interest of the generality of Nigerians before taking some decisions.

Malami, during an interview, noted that this is what the president will consider before granting the request of southeast leaders for the release of Kanu.

He stated that President Buhari will have to look into how granting the request will make for the good of over 200 million Nigerians.

