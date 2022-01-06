A movie director has been summoned by the Kano state film censorship board over a recent film he produced

Aminu Umar Mukhtar, a Kannywood movie director, was declared wanted by the board which is under the Kano state government

The movie director has dismissed the invitation, stating that the film was not shot in Kano neither does it only portray the Hausa culture

Kano - The Kano state film censorship board has declared Aminu Umar Mukhtar, a Kannywood movie director, wanted over his latest film.

Na Abba Afakallah, executive director of the board, revealed this in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Thursday, January 6.

Aminu Mukthar has dismissed the invitation saying the film was not shot in Kano. Photo credit: Aminu Umar Mukthar

Source: Facebook

Afakallah said the move comes after the filmmaker failed to honour the board’s invitation over the movie titled ‘Makaranta.’

According to him, the movie director had in December promised to show up at its office in the new year but is yet to do so.

He said the board’s opposition to the project was due to its ‘immoral’ content and the fact that the project did not get the body’s approval.

His words:

“The truth is that the whole process of that film did not get the backing of the board. Even the promotion video currently circulating ought to have been vetted by us. That way, we can say remove this part or that, but the filmmaker did neither of that.

“Since he did not answer our invitation, we’ll take the next step because our board is about preserving the religion and culture of Kano and we won’t allow anyone to destroy that for us.”

Reacting to the development, Mukhtar said he is not bothered by the board’s invitation, insisting that he did nothing wrong.

He faulted the invitation, arguing that his movie is not only about the Hausa community and was not shot in Kano.

His words:

“When I heard that the board was looking for me, I was not disturbed at all because I did nothing wrong.

“My film is not about Kano or Hausa people alone, about 17 languages featured in the project. Moreover, I did not shoot the movie in Kano state. So, I don’t understand why their blood is hot over the issue.

“My film is not only about sex education, it captures other things such as female genital mutilation.

“With the project, we aim to create awareness about things that are happening not only in Hausa societies but others as well.”

