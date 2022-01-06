Prominent corporate leader and politician, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo recently announced the death of his father

The PDP governorship candidate in the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election announced the death of his dad on social media

Governor Okowa of Delta state has joined many other prominent Nigerians in paying homage to Valentine's late dad

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has sent condolences to the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Anambra, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, over the death of his father, Chief Andrew Ozigbo.

In a condolence message signed by his spokesman, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa condoled the Ozigbo family of Amesi in Aguata local government area and PDP in Anambra.

Governor Okowa has condoled with the Ozigbo family over their patriach's death. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He eulogised late Ozigbo, who passed away at 93, for inculcating strong moral values in his children which bore testimony in the impeccable character of Valentine Ozigbo, his last child.

Okowa described the deceased nonagenarian as a man of high integrity who stood by his son in the gubernatorial race and ensured that he called to congratulate the winner even before the final result was announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Part of the statement read:

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with my dear brother and friend, Chief Valentine Ozigbo and the entire Ozigbo dynasty of Amesi in Aguata Local Government Area over the passing of their patriarch, Chief Andrew Ozigbo.

“Chief Ozigbo lived a remarkable and fulfilled life as a foremost educationist and was always a role model for many in the society.

“As a headmaster and later, principal, Chief Ozigbo was a great disciplinarian and teacher of immense repute, who moulded the lives of many Anambra people during his years in service.

“As a devout Christian, he was reported to have religiously attended morning mass until his passing.

“Chief Ozigbo would be remembered for his phenomenal and outstanding contributions to God and the education sector.”

The governor prayed to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

How Valentine Ozigbo announced the demise of his father on social media

Announcing the demise of his dad on social media, Valentine wrote:

“Today, we lost a giant, a great leader, my hero, my mentor, the love of my mother's life, the lion of the Ozigbo family, Chief Andrew Nwafor Ozigbo, my dear father.

“My father was everything to us. He was married to my mother for 66 years. He set an example on how to lead in the family and the community that is difficult to surpass.

“Our hearts are heavy. It is difficult to find the words to express our pain at my father's passing. This is a significant blow to our family. Adieu, Papa.”

Prominent politician Bashir Tofa dies at 93

Chief Ozigbo died a day after one of the leading candidates in the 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, died at 93-years-old.

Tofa's family confirmed his death on Monday, January 3, after rumours had spread on social media.

The sad news was confirmed on Monday, January 3, by one of Tofa's daughters.

Source: Legit.ng