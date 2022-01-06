The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described the demise of Hon. Adetoun Adediran, a former Deputy Speaker of the State as shocking.

The late Adediran served as a member of the House representing Surulere Constituency 1 between 1999 and 2003.

In a tribute by his media office, Dr. Obasa expressed sadness at the former lawmaker's demise saying the late Adediran died at a time her legislative and political experiences were still very important to Lagos and Nigeria.

Why We will Miss Honourable Adetoun Adediran, Lagos Speaker Mourns Ex-Lawmaker. Photo credit: Obasa, Kanyidaily.com

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Eromosele Ebhomele, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and received by Legit.ng on Thursday, January 6.

Obasa described Adediran as a passionate woman who wanted the best for her society adding that to achieve this, she played major roles in the Fourth Assembly of Lagos State.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

"Hon. Adetoun Adediran is leaving behind fond memories of her roles as a lawmaker in the emergence of a more modern Lagos.

"As a principal officer at the House, she was passionate and active making sure her voice was heard among her colleagues who were mostly men.

"It was this same passion for service that got her the position of Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos. She also later became the Chairman of the Lagos State Building and Investment Company.

"We mourn her demise as it came at a time her experience and wisdom were still desired for the progress of our state. We mourn because death has snatched one of our finest politicians.

"While I pray that God grant her a peaceful rest, I also pray that he strengthens those she left behind and give them the fortitude to bear this huge loss."

New Year: Lagos speaker Obasa reveals how Nigeria can become better in 2022

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has called on residents of the state and the citizens of Nigeria to approach the New Year with renewed vigour and hope for a better 2022.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, said that Obasa gave the advice in his New Year message to Nigerians.

The statement which was seen by Legit.ng said that Obasa praised the resilience of Nigerians in the face of the various challenges that came with 2021, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It takes over N1 million to move a container from Apapa to Lagos mainland or it stays trapped

In other news, importing into Nigeria is one of the most difficult things to do as a businessman a report has revealed.

The report showed that trucking a container from the port to the mainland which is just about 20km, now costs over N1 million.

The amount is almost the same cost as shipping one container from China to Nigeria within two weeks.

Source: Legit.ng