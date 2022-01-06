All the applicants who applied for the 2020 police recruitment exercise have been asked to check the website for successful candidates

The police also released details of dates and venues for the training training exercise which would take place between January 10 and 25

According to the police, candidates are to come to the training arena with specific items including white t-shirts, shorts, face masks, hand sanitizers and many others

Nigeria Police Force on Thursday, January 6, released the list of the candidates who have qualified for the 2020 Police constables recruitment exercise.

The police also released other details including, dates and venues for the training as well as all the requirements needed by the candidate to participate in the training exercise.

The Punch reports that a statement released by the spokesperson for the Enugu state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, urged all the applicants to visit the police recruitment website to check if they are successful to participate in the training exercise.

Applicants for the 2020 recruitment process are to check the police website for the list of successful candidates Photo: Nigeria Police Force

According to Ndukwe, the applicants are expected to download the list from the police website and check through it for their names and details.

Alternatively, Ndukw said candidates can visit their state police command headquarters to view the list.

Ndukwe said:

“The command wishes to inform residents of the state, who applied for 2020 Nigeria Police Force 10,000 Police Constables Recruitment and had successfully progressed to the medical screening stage of the exercise that the final list is out."

“The final list also contains commencement dates, venue, and requirements for the training."

The Enugu police spokesperson added that candidates who find their names in the final list are expected to proceed to designated police colleges for the recruitment training.

Leadership Newspaper reports that the police spokesperson said all candidates from Enugu state to report to Police College Oji-River, between January 10 and 15, 2022, for the training.

He said the force will not tolerate any form of late coming as such candidates would not be admitted for the training.

Items and Basic Requirements Needed for Training Exercise

The successful candidates are to head to their training centres with two pairs of white round-necked T-shirts and shorts; two pairs of white trainer shoes and white socks.

Other items include two pairs of white sportswear; two pairs of white bed sheets; two white pillowcases; and a face mask and hand sanitiser.

They are also expected to carry along with them, a small food flask with two flat plates and a set of cutlery; one hoe, cutlass and broom each; one bucket and toiletries; hardcover notebook; an original copy of national identity card/slip; original copies of credentials, and four copies of passport photograph with white background.

IGP Sends Strong Warning to College Commandants Extorting Recruits

The Nigerian Police Force has restated its commitment to stand by the federal government's zero tolerance for corruption.

According to IGP Usman Baba on Wednesday, January 5, the extortion of recruits in the force by high-ranking officers is not allowed.

IGP Usman was referring to commandants of the police college at Force Headquarters in FCT, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng