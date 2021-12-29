President Muhammadu Buhari has taken proactive steps to tackle the increasing level of insecurity in Nigeria

According to Buhari Sallau, the Nigerian leader approved the recruitment of 10,000 police personnel

Affected candidates have already been notified as the recruitment exercise would be done across the country

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recruitment of 10,000 Nigerians across the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja.

Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant to the president disclosed this on Wednesday, December 2, in a post shared on Facebook.

According to him, ten people have been selected from each 774 local government in the country, adding that the exercise would take place across the country.

Sallau went on to note that affected candidates have already been notified via email addresses used while applying.

Nigerians are being recruited as Police officers by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) across the 36 states of the Federation and the capital city, Abuja to improve the lingering security challenges in some part of the country.

Ten people have been selected from each 774 local government in the country, and they have already been notified via email addresses they used while applying.

