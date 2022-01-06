There are fears that the creation of state police will bring about more harm and disadvantages than good

This was the position of President Muhammadu Buhari during an interview on Wednesday, January 5

Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, in the same vein, said state police will be used by some governors as an instrument to attack their detractors

A former Kadina senator, Shehu Sani, has said that he supports President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to permit the creation of state police across Nigeria.

Like President Buhari, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and chieftain said if this is allowed, state governors who see themselves as demi-gods will take undue advantage of the situation.

Sani said some state governors will recruit their thugs into the force if given the chance

Sani via his Facebook page on Wednesday, January 5, went as far as claiming that such governors will see to it that their political thugs are recruited into the force to undo those who oppose them.

He said the state police will be run like State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM).

His words:

"I support President Buhari in opposing state police.If you allow some state governors to have “own police”

"They will recruit their political thugs and supporters into such police…and persecute political opponents and critics and not Bandits or terrorists. They will run it like SIECOM."

President Buhari gives final say on state police

Earlier, President Buhari had affirmed that the creation of state police across Nigeria was not an option under his administration.

Governors' abuse of power

In an exclusive interview, the president expressed fears that if state police become a reality in the country, some governors will abuse their powers and use them for their personal advantage.

To buttress his argument, President Buhari noted that currently many local and state governments were having issues with the distribution of resources.

He said:

“State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local government and the Governors. Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally?

"Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the governor.”

Source: Legit.ng