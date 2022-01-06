The Nigerian Police Force has restated its commitment to stand by the federal government's zero tolerance for corruption

According to IGP Usman Baba on Wednesday, January 5, the extortion of recruits in the force by high-ranking officers is not allowed

IGP Usman was referring to commandants of the police college at Force Headquarters in FCT, Abuja

Abuja - Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba has warned commandants of the police college at Force Headquarters in Abuja against extorting recruits.

IGP Baba gave the stern warning on Wednesday, January 5, during his meeting with the commandants, Daily Trust reports.

He reminded top officers of the command that the President Buhari-led government has zero tolerance for any form of corruption.

The police chief stated:

‘’Let me use this medium to remind you of this administration’s zero-tolerance to acts of corruption or extortion of any form.

“Accordingly, there must be no form of extortion of the recruits by the Directing, Drill Staff or any other staff of the Police Colleges.

“Note that the Force Management Team has our ears on the ground and any form of infraction on this directive will be visited with a severe sanction and appropriate disciplinary measures.’’

