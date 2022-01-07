The federal government disclosed recently that it has no plan in sacking workers as against speculations in some quarters

The announcement was made by the minister of finance, budget and planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed on Thursday, January 6

Hajiya Ahmed said the federal government would be merging some agencies in other to save operational costs

The federal government has said that there is no plan by the government to lay off government workers.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed made this disclosure during an interview on Thursday, January 6, The Punch reports.

Ahmed noted the president, had said repeatedly that no worker would be sacked.

Incentive packages

The minister, however, said the government would encourage people to leave government jobs by giving them incentives.

Ahmed added the government would reduce overheads by ensuring that government agencies are merged and also introduce incentive packages to retain civil servants.

She added:

“And also we will be able to come up with incentive packages to retrain people and redeploy them in some areas where they are useful. For example, we still have a very high need for teachers so we can retrain people and send them to teach but also incentive packages to exit. Again, that is also money. If you want people to exit you have to pay them."

