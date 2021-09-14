Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has reacted over his purported presidential ambition in the next general election

Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary, described as fake, illogical the report linking Makinde to the presidential ambition

According to him, his boss would not change his belief that power belongs to Almighty God, adding that only God knows the direction

Ibadan, Oyo - Following the rumour that the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde is nursing the presidential election, the chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, has reacted.

Guardian reports that Adisa said the advertisement in circulation linking his boss to the 2023 presidential ambition is fake.

Governor Seyi Makinde has denied the 2023 presidential election. Credit: Seyi Makinde.

Legit.ng gathered that Adisa who disclaimed the advertisement in a statement in Ibadan on Monday, September 13, described it as one of the antics of fake news promoters.

He added that the advert which had the picture of Makinde and the Nigerian flag, as well as the picture of his CPS, should be disregarded.

He said:

“Let it be stated clearly, however, that Gov. Makinde has no hand in any such campaign for the presidency, as he has always stated that tomorrow only belongs to God."

Nigerian Tribune also reports Adisa said the media office of the governor had not, and would not race ahead of time to promote an ambition that the governor had not declared.

He said:

“For the avoidance of doubt, Makinde will not change his belief that power belongs to Almighty God and that only God knows the direction. He is taking every of his creation. Therefore, we urge members of the public to ignore the fake news.”

