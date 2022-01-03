Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has joined other prominent Nigerians in honouring the memory of Oba Saliu Adetunji

Oba Adetunji died on Sunday, January 2 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, after a brief illness

An influential monarch in southwest Nigeria who ascended the throne in March 2016, Late Adetunji was the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government, and people of Oyo state over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor noted that the late nonagenarian monarch was a courageous leader and one committed to the development of his kingdom and beyond.

Governor Okowa has joined other prominent Nigerians in mourning the Olubadan of Ibadan. Photo credit: Delta state government

His words:

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the government and people of Oyo state, the immediate family of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council, as well as the Oyo state traditional council over the passing of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The late monarch's five years reign recorded remarkable peace and infrastructural development in his domain.

“He will be remembered for his contributions to the peace, unity, and development of his kingdom and the entire Oyo state.

“He urged the family of the deceased royal father, friends, associates, and the people of Ibadan to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life deserving honour and celebration.”

Okowa prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed monarch eternal rest.

How former Olubadan died in 2016

Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade, who ruled over Nigeria's third-largest city Ibadan, before Oba Adetunji, died in his sleep in 2016.

Legit.ng had reported that the Olubadan passed away on the evening of Tuesday, January 19, 2016, after he lost consciousness.

Oba Odulana had mounted the throne in 2007 since the title was elevated from Baale Ibadan to the Olubadan in 1930.

