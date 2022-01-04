Dowen College, Lekki in Lagos state would remain closed until the investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni is completed

This was disclosed by the assistant director in charge of the public affairs unit at the minister of education in Lagos state

Ganiu Lawal said all t's must be crossed and i's dotted before the school can resume joining other institutions

The Lagos state government has said that Dowen College in Lekki will remain closed despite the fact that other schools in the state would be resuming on for the second term on Tuesday, January 4.

Premium Times reports that the state government authorities have said that while all public and private primary and secondary schools would resume, Dowen College would remain shut.

The assistant director in charge of the public affairs unit at the minister of education in Lagos, Ganiu Lawal, said will join others schools to resume the academic calendar.

Investigations on the death of Sylvester is currently ongoing Photo: Oromoni family

Source: Facebook

Lawal, however, said that before that happens, all investigations into the alleged bullying that led to the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, is completed.

The director said the death of Oromoni is not entirely a state matter and that with the involvement of other parties including the Nigerian police, efforts must be made to ensure that justice is served.

Lawal said:

“But I can assure you that very soon the issue will be resolved, but they are not resuming tomorrow."

Sylvester Oromoni: Autopsy Reveals ‘Chemical Intoxication’ Caused Dowen Student’s Death

An autopsy report carried out the body of the late 12-year old Dowen College student shows he drank chemicals.

The father of the teenager had severally insisted that his son was forced to drink harmful chemical substances by some senior students.

Experts say chemical intoxication refers to a multitude of illnesses caused by the absorption of toxic chemical agents.

30 Days After His Death, Sylvester Oromoni's Family Drops Heartfelt Eulogy

The family of 12-years-old Sylvester Oromoni, a Dowen college student who died in November has eulogised him.

The eulogy from the Oromoni's family comes 30-days after Sylvester's death from complications of alleged bullying from some of his schoolmates.

According to Sylvester's family, nothing can replace the vacuum or the blow his death has caused to them.

