Alimosho, Lagos - A former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, a three-term member of Lagos state House of Assembly who represented Alimosho constituency II, Omotayo Oduntan have received distinguished personalities awards for the year 2021.

Legit.ng reports that Comrade Akinsanya bagged the most outstanding local government award while a 15-years old student of Abesan Senior High School Alimosho local government area of the state, Sanjo Egbewumi, bagged the most outstanding youth of the year.

The awards were given at the 10th anniversary of Alimosho Youth Development Association of Nigeria (AYDAN) held at 4Sure Hotel & Suites in the Gowon Estate area of Lagos state.

While Obanikoro received a humanitarian excellence award, Oduntan bagged a distinguished personality of the year award.

In a congratulatory message presented by the president of the association, Comrade Ogungbade Olawale Lateef, said the recipients were given based on their contributions toward the upliftment of mankind and community development.

Ogungbade said that AYDAN has painstakingly sought for few individuals and government officials who had credibly made their selfless services engendered towards the development of Alimosho and beyond in 2021.

He further admonished the awardees to continue being a good ambassador of Nigeria while reiterating that the life of no impact is a worthless life.

The AYDAN president said this year's edition of the award would be made AYDAN 19th award in the last ten years, saying that the award is not for sale and described it as a free and fair gesture towards commending selfless services of others that had touched lives.

He also commended AYDANIANS for their steadfastness, resilience, and perseverance in the last 10 years of the association's exists.

AYDAN is built on humanitarian, selfless service to mankind

Ogungbade said AYDAN as an organisation had in the last decade initiated and executed many developmental projects and engaged in humanitarian services that have greatly impacted lives, adding that the association has been a major advocate for good governance, genuine and all-inclusive democratic style in Alimosho local government area and beyond.

He described the little inclusive democratic tenet being enjoyed today as a result of AYDAN's stance against the perceived oppression being meted out to the people by those who think Nigeria belongs to them all.

Comrade Lateef requested the audience to observe a minute silence for one of the heroes that birthed the current Alimosho, Veteran Hon. Shakiru Alabi Balogun (S.A.B), who died on the 20th of July 2017, on the eve of the local government election.

He further said that Hon. Omotayo Oduntan had been playing the financial role for the group at the inception and made the huge sacrifice as the then member of Lagos state House of Assembly as the founder and convener of Alimosho veteran.

Ogungbade said:

"The role AYDAN played on a rebirth of Alimosho and reference to the widely spread article on The Punch newspaper of July 2017, and Alimosho Youth Summit of 2017, gingered many people to affirmed that AYDAN's roles paved way for freedom of expression and rights of people to purchase party nomination forms which was contrary to an alien act in Alimosho.

"What was previously practised was that party nomination forms are always purchased and shared by a particular political gladiator in his house who in turn gave the form(s) to his stooge and anointed candidates."

He described Alimosho Liberation Movement that broke up in 2020 from the group that was popularly tagged as oppressors group or mainstream and aligned with the existing group tagged "I no go gree" or oppressed.

According to him, the broke up of the likes of Hon. Prince Idris Balogun (Oluomo), Alhaji Abiodun Ejigbadero and Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe has given strength to a more formidable coalition named - Coalition of Veterans and Alimosho Liberation Movement.

Ogungbade, who charged the leadership of the coalition to uphold the principle of integrity sincerity of purpose, fairness, calmness, selflessness, and purposeful representation, said that the people of Alimosho would frown at anybody who wants to act in the old ways.

He further stated:

"No Single Nigerian is more important and powerful than every Nigerian. AYDAN will continually ensure that the general interest of the people of Alimosho is paramount to us as a lawful body. We will frown at any selfless style of an individual or group who would want to seize any opportunity bequeathed on him or her to amass undue wealth or material gains at the detriment of the good people of Alimosho."

The AYDAN president also commended all pen pushers in the area for the job well done as he charged them to seek additional sources of income through programmes and seminars aimed at enabling them to scale through financial hurdles.

He said comradeship without a traceable source of income would eat illegal food, adding that only an independent financial-minded comrade or pen pusher can give blunt advice to his boss when necessary.

Why pen pushers must hold political office holders accountable

AYDAN boss admonished the pen pushers to stop the personal attack and safe energy by demanding from all the political office holders how are they being managing the commonwealth since they assume their various political offices

He commended the senior special assistant to the president on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Adejoke Adefulire Orelope, for her purposeful representation of the oppressed and quality leadership in Alimosho and Nigeria as a whole.

Ogungbade, therefore, enjoined everyone to keep praying for a better Alimosho where a warm-hearted and people oriented candidate would emerge to foster a genuine unity among various divides.

Other recipients of the exemplary awards include Hon. Prince Idris Balogun (Oluomo Kaafata), Hon. Yusuff Olaseni Oladipipo and Barrister Adekunle Adegunle (The president and Convener Adekunle Adegunle Global Foundation), Hon Kunle Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, chairman Egbe Idimu LCDA and Comrade Lasisi Akinsanya, Igando Ikotun LCDA chairman.

Oluomo bagged the Alimosho man of the year award.

