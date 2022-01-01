Over 2,000 Islamic clerics gathered at a venue in Kano state to pray for the emergence of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president

The prayers were organised by an appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari who is also a former House of Representatives member

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, has a solid support base in Kano, the largest commercial city in northern Nigeria

Bebeji - The Executive Director of Business Development, Federal Housing Authority, Abdullmumini Jibrin Kofa on Saturday, January 1 organised a special prayer session for the success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The prayer session, which was conducted in his hometown of Kofa village in Bebeji Local Government Area, Kano state, around 11:30 am, was conducted by over 2,500 clerics.

The Islamic clerics during the prayer session for Tinubu in Kano. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group

Source: Facebook

The Punch newspaper reports that the Islamic clerics were assembled by the former House of Representatives member who represented Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2019.

The prayer, which was attended by politicians from across the state, was led by the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki, who recited verses from the Holy Qur’an.

After the prayer session, the former federal lawmaker gave scholarship grants to 2,500 girls and empowered another 2,500 youths who underwent training in various skills under his empowerment program.

Speaking at the event, Kofa said the special prayer was conducted for peace and stability in the country.

His words:

“This special prayer was organised for the success of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections as well as for peace and stability in the country.”

According to him, the prayer was conducted by over 2,500 Ulamas drawn from all over Kano state.

He added:

“Today a total of 2,500 youths received startup capital and scholarship grants to over 2,500 girls selected from the 44 local government areas of Kano state. Each of the beneficiaries received financial support ranging from N100,000 downwards.”

