The year 2021 came with its own loads of surprises; the good, the bad and the ugly.

There are events that shaped the year, some are memorable and some kept us in the dark as a nation.

Nigerians witnessed the news of the death of some great personalities in recent times; some died as a result of COVID-19 complications, other kinds of age-long sickness, as a result of old age.

As the year comes to a close in just a few hours from now, Legit.ng compiled a list of prominent politicians who died in 2021:

Ahmed Joda

Elder statesman, Ahmed Joda who grew up as a herder died at 91.

During his lifetime, he had served Nigeria meritoriously as a civil servant, first in the old Northern Region, and later at the federal level, rising to the position of permanent secretary.

He belonged to the class of the highly influential group known in the Aguiyi-Ironsi and Yakubu Gowon regimes as Super Perm-Secs, which also had in its ranks the late Allison Akene Ayida, Chief Philip Asiodu and Alhaji Musa Daggash.

Joda is an administrator, journalist and politician, who died in Yola, capital of his home state, Adamawa.

Dr Adegbola Dominic

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Dr Adegbola Dominic died in the month of August.

According to the PDP, Dominic died of a COVID-19 related ailment.

Alhaji Hassan Mu’azu

Former Director of Finance of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) Alhaji Hassan Mu’azu died at 83.

Mu’azu died in Kaduna after a protracted illness.

Senator Nuhu Aliyu

A former DIG Operation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and senator for Niger North, Senator Nuhu Aliyu died in Kaduna after a brief illness.

Nuhu Aliyu was the first chairman of the PDP in Niger state before being elected into the Senate in 1999, 2003 and 2007 respectively.

Senator Biyi Durojaiye

Fourth Republic lawmaker, Senator Biyi Durojaye died in Lagos while receiving medical attention.

The Ijebu Igbo-born politician, died on Tuesday, August 24 from complications from the virus at age 88.

Durojaiye was once the Chairman of, Board of Commissioners for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Ibrahim Mantu

Former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu died at 74.

A family source said the late Plateau Central Senator died at a private hospital in Abuja after nine days of sickness and isolation.

He informed Mantu died around 2am on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Mantu, in 2001, was elected Deputy Senate President on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a position he held till 2007 when he did not return to the Senate.

Bala Bantex

Arc. Barnabas Bala Bantex, the immediate- past deputy governor to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, died in Abuja on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 64, after a protracted illness.

Ibrahim Aliyu

Former Jigawa military Governor, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu died on Friday, July 16 in Kaduna according to a statement by Special Adviser, Media and Public Relations Jigawa Governor, Habibu Nuhu Kila.

Aliyu served as the Military administrator of Jigawa from 9 December 1993 – 22 August 1996 under the late General Sani Abacha regime.

Senator Gbenga Aluko

A former governorship aspirant in Ekiti state, Senator Gbenga Aluko, dies at 56.

The politician was said to have passed away on Saturday, November 20, after slumping in his office in Abuja.

Born on 20 July 1963, Gbenga Aluko was elected Senator for the Ekiti South constituency of Ekiti State at the start of the Nigerian Fourth Republic, running on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform. He took office on 29 May 1999. He was there till 2003.

Nasarawa lawmaker

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Saturday, June 5 disclosed that a state lawmaker died of COVID-19 in the state. As at that time, the governor said 705 samples were taken from the state to the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, NCDC) for testing.

Udo Ekpenyong

The late PDP chairman Udo Ekpenyong was a strong political ally of the Akwa Ibom state governor.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from complications traceable to the novel COVID-19 virus.

The late Mr Ekpenyong was the sixth chairman of PDP in Akwa Ibom and a former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state.

He was a former member of the PDP National Executive Committee, as well as a former local government chairman in Akwa Ibom.

Lagos PDP chairman is dead Wednesday, August 25, Wednesday.

Yinka Odumakin

Mr Odumakin, activist and politician, died in Lagos from COVID-19 complications.

Joe Okei-Odumakin, a human rights campaigner, on Saturday, April 3, confirmed the passing of her husband, Yinka Odumakin, after a brief illness.

Olawale Ogunleye

Olawale Ogunleye was the 2019 candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) for the House of Representatives election in Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency of Ondo state.

He reportedly attended a social event in Ikare Akoko area of the state and later slumped at his lkare residence over the night.

Ogunleye also served briefly as Special Assistant to former Ondo State Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Suleiman Aliyu

Suleiman Aliyu, a House of Representatives member died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is now the sixth member of the lower legislative chamber to have died in the ninth assembly.

Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna.

The deceased was recently sworn in after two years in court challenging Lawal Adamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Haruna Maitala

Haruna Maitala, was a member of the house of representatives representing Bassa constituency, Jos North Plateau state.

Adedayo Omolafe

Adedayo Omolafe, 2021 (Akure North/South federal constituency) died on Monday morning, August 16.

Yuguda Hassan-Kila

A member of the House of Representatives, Yuguda Hassan-Kila, died on Thursday, March 4, at the age of 65 years.

Mr Hassan-Kila represented Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa state in the House.

Ossy Prestige

The lawmaker, from Abia State, Aba North/South federal constituency, Abia state), died after a protracted illness.

While these politicians have gone too soon, their works live on.

