The Joint Action Committee of Ondo State Owned Tertiary Institutions has called on the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to help in ameliorating the plights of its members.

The association made this known in a statement signed by Comrade Tayo Ogungbeni, chairman, JAC-ODSTI.

According to Ogungbeni, 2021 was tough year for many of the association. He said many members died prematurely due to the 'fact that there was no resources to treat minor illnesses.'

He consequently asked the governor to do something positive to ameliorate the financial problems bedeviling all the Tertiary Institutions in the state.

The statement made available to Legit.ng read:

"Let me congratulate all the workers in Ondo State Owned Tertiary Institutions for their resilience and perseverance in the outgone year 2021. A year that was associated with hunger among the workers in the State owned Tertiary institutions occasioned by irregular payment of salaries and other entitlements, a year where only 50% subventions were being released irregularly and a year of unfulfilled aspirations.

"It is very pertinent to note that workers in the Tertiary Institutions owned by our Sunshine State are being owed between five and twelve months outstanding salaries. This outgone year was a tough year for many of our members as many of members died prematurely due to the fact that there was no resources to treat minor illnesses.

"It is on this note that the Joint Action Committee of Ondo State Owned Tertiary Institutions are passionately appealing to our Governor to do something positive to ameliorate the financial problems bedeviling all the Tertiary Institutions in the state.

"The truth is that the 50% monthly subventions being released could hardly pay 20% of the salaries of the institutions' workforce. As at today, none of the Tertiary Institutions in Ondo State has been paid the Minimum wage, two years after its implementation in Ondo state.

"Workers of Ondo state Owned Tertiary Institutions are suffering, hence, the need to call the attention of the State Government to our plight in the new year.

"The attention of our beloved Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is therefore urgently needed in our Tertiary Institutions, please. Save our souls and those of our dependants in 2022. It is my hope that year 2022 will be better off for all us in Ondo state Owned Tertiary Institutions because our Governor will touch our lives positively this year."

