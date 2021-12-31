The troops of Operation Safe Haven have made impressive progress over the abduction of Charles Mato Dakat, a traditional ruler in Plateau state

Gindiri LGA, Plateau state - Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested eight suspects in connection with the kidnap of Charles Mato Dakat, a traditional ruler in Plateau state.

The Punch reported that the military information officer of Operation Safe Haven confirmed the arrest on Friday, December 31.

Legit.ng notes that the arrest was disclosed shortly after the release of the traditional ruler.

The military information officer was quoted to have said:

“While the Paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Chief Charles Mato, has been with his abductors, the commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and the hot trail of the perpetrators.

“Consequently, eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap incidence and are being interrogated. Following this development, the paramount ruler, early this morning of Friday 31 December 2021, was released by his abductors.”

Those involved will face the full wrath of the law

The military gave assurance that all those involved in the kidnap of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Dakat, a paramount ruler in Gindiri local government area, was abducted by gunmen who attacked his palace on Sunday, December 26, around 1am.

Source: Legit.ng