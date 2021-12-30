The emir of Bauchi has stirred massive reactions on social media after he was captured on camera hosting Christians in his palace

During the meeting, the monarch demonstrated exemplary religious tolerance and love as he sang "Jesus is coming soon"

Many people who reacted to the clip had mixed reactions; some said that religious tolerance is healthy for the country

A video showing the emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Sulaiman Adamu, leading Christians who visited his palace in praise and worship despite him being of Islam religion has gone viral.

Linda Ikeji gathered that the event happened during a courtesy visit the Christians paid him. In the clip, the monarch sat on his throne as he sang "Jesus is coming soon".

The emir made the Christians happy as he led the praise and worship. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

He made them happy

Immediately he started the song, Christians who were among the crowd jumped up, joined him, and started clapping.

Others hooted in excitement. Nigerians have since expressed mixed reactions to the clip. Some said he portrayed that the real religion is love.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of reactions and hundreds of likes.

Below are some of the comments:

nene_george said:

"Telling us what we know already!!! Emir, what do you want? You must be up to something…"

empathena_fashion_house said:

"Emir knows that only Jesus is Lord."

uncleholly01 said:

"It’s very obvious with the current happenings."

godson._6ix9ine said:

"That's why d bible says "fear NORTH" nobi joke o."

godson._6ix9ine said:

"H ! S b a h is typing aggressively on D's matter right now as we speak."

jamesbassey said:

"Forget the hypocrisy. We need true tolerant from them. They hardly tolerate."

wuladi_ananze said:

"Follow who no road."

Nigerian youths need prayers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Christians across the country were urged to pray for Nigerian youths for divine guidance as they celebrate Christmas with millions of their counterparts worldwide.

It was gathered that the appeal was made by the popular Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Saturday, December 25.

The director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a press statement that was published on its website said the youths are on the path of destruction unless something is done urgently.

