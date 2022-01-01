Primate Elijah Ayodele’s media, Osho Oluwatosin has faulted a media report suggesting his principal 2021 prophecies didn't come to pass

Oluwatosin insists Primate Ayodele's prophecies for 2021 came to pass, adding that they are verifiable

The media aide stated that the media report was a deliberate falsehood aimed at ridiculing Primate Ayodele

Lagos - Osho Oluwatosin, the media aide to a popular prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele has reacted to a news report suggesting his principal's prophecies for 2021 never came to pass.

In the publication, the report mentioned five prophecies from Primate Ayodele that didn’t come to pass.

Oluwatosin faulted the report, insisting that the prophecies of Primate Ayodele came to pass.

Part of the statement read:

“The first one the news outlet mentioned is the removal of the secretary to the state government. As a news outlet, it is important to always make research before doing any report except it is just a deliberate act to bring down the person of Primate Ayodele.

“I wonder where Sahara Reporters was when Governor Okowa sacked his SSG in May 2021. In June, Governor Zulum also sacked his SSG. How come Sahara Reporters never saw this?

“Secondly, the news outlet said no Nigerian ambassador died as Primate Ayodele prophesied. If Sahara Reporters know what prophecy is about, they should understand that a true prophet doesn’t receive prophecies and release the same day.

“For Primate Ayodele, whenever he wants to release a prophetic statement especially for the new year, he takes his time, spends time in God’s presence, sometimes it takes three months to collate the prophecies and when the prophecy was released in December 2020, the Nigerian ambassador to the US died the same month, how come this didn’t come to pass.

“Thirdly, on Covid-19 killing a commissioner, if Sahara Reporters took time to understand Primate Ayodele’s ministry, they should know he doesn’t speak on Nigeria alone, his prophecies address the global world. Just yesterday, a commissioner in Lebanon died of Covid-19 complications.

“On Nigeria producing Covid-19 vaccine, there was nowhere in the prophecy where Primate Ayodele claim it will happen in 2021. This was just falsehood created by Sahara Reporters.”

