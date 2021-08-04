The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has disclosed why APC may suffer defeat in the 2023 election

The Christian leader, who is renowned for making predictions, also spoke about the legal issues faced by the ruling party

Meanwhile, the leadership structure of the APC has come under intense scrutiny after a recent Supreme Court verdict

Lagos state - The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, predicted that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will suffer defeat in the 2023 presidential election

PM News reported that the preacher said his prophecy would occur if the ruling party does not address the insecurity problem and the dwindling economy of the country.

The Christian leader also advised the APC to resolve its legal issues so that it does not lose out on the presidency in the next election.

Primate Ayodele further prophesied that the masses are going to oppose election rigging in 2023.

Supreme Court judgment forces APC to take drastic decisions on party’s leadership

Meanwhile, a report by The Punch newspaper indicates that stakeholders of the APC are considering an overhaul of the party’s current leadership structure to avoid a legal booby trap after a Supreme Court verdict questioned the existence of the APC's interim committee.

According to the report, leaders of the APC have started considering the removal of the chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Mai Mala Buni.

It was also learnt that among the plans of the party was the reconstitution of the interim panel after the removal of governors who are part of the committee.

APC lawyer, Akintola faults members calling for Buni’s removal

In another news, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), a counsel to the APC, on Monday, August 2, reproved members of the party seeking the removal of the interim chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

He criticized the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for calling the ward congresses conducted by the APC on Saturday, July 31, a nullity.

In an interview with The Guardian in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Akintola said those who had lost out in the congresses were the ones calling for the removal of Buni.

