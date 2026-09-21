Nigeria's Falconets were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup following a quarter-final defeat to Colombia in Lodz, Poland

A 92nd-minute goal proved the difference as Colombia advanced to face DPR Korea in the semi-finals

Falconets coach Moses Aduku praised his players' performances and pointed to a bright future for Nigerian women's football

Nigeria's Falconets have been knocked out of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup after losing 1-0 to Colombia in the quarter-finals at Stadion Miejski LKS in Lodz, Poland, on Sunday, September 20.

Valerin Loboa's 92nd-minute strike was the only goal of a contest that the Falconets had largely kept tight, holding Colombia scoreless for the full 90 minutes before conceding in the dying seconds of added time.

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku remains positive despite Nigeria's elimination from the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Colombia will now face DPR Korea in the semi-finals.

Nigeria came close on more than one occasion when Janet Akekoromowei threatened in the 19th minute, only for her shot from the edge of the penalty area to come back off the crossbar.

Tumininu Adeshina had another opportunity in the 38th minute, but Colombia goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo pushed her low effort over the bar.

Despite the defeat, Falconets head coach Moses Aduku struck an upbeat tone, pointing to the development value the tournament held for his young squad.

"I think, first and foremost, this tournament is good for the young players," Aduku told FIFA.

"It gives them the ability to grow and reach the next level. I think, in Nigeria, we have seen the future of our players. And I think the future is very bright."

Several Falconets players earned recognition for their performances throughout the competition, with goalkeeper Christianah Uzoma, Tosin Rafiu, Janet Akekoromowei and Ramotalahi Kareem among those who caught the eye in Poland.

NFF and Nigerian ambassador praise the Falconets

Nigeria Football Federation Acting General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme was full of praise for the squad after the quarter-final, acknowledging both the effort they put in and the quality of chances they created.

"You gave your best out there, and the NFF and every Nigerian watching saw that you held nothing back," Ikpeme told the players.

As seen on the NFF official website, he added that Nigeria had done enough to win the match on the chances they generated, and encouraging the team not to be discouraged by the result.

Nigeria's Ambassador to Poland, Chioma Ohakim, also commended the players, highlighting their tenacity and the quality they showed throughout the tournament.

The Falconets had entered the quarter-finals with momentum after progressing through the group stage in Poland and defeating England 3-0 in the Round of 16 before their run came to an end at the last-eight stage.

The narrow margin of defeat, a single late goal conceded deep into stoppage time, underscored just how close Nigeria came to reaching the final four.

Falconets players weep after Colombia defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Falconets’ painful exit from the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after a 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Colombia.

The defeat sparked emotional scenes as Falconets players wept in the dressing room after their hopes of reaching the semi-finals were crushed.

Source: Legit.ng