Pastor Adeboye does not want to prophesy about Nigeria as regards the New Year and he made this known during RCCG's crossover service

The cleric however predicted that on the global stage, two monstrous storms are coming and the results will be devasting if they are not weakened

Despite the challenges currently on ground, the RCCG GO has said 2022 will be a year of some massive breakthroughs

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released new year prophecies for Nigerians.

During the Crossover Service of the church in the early hours of Saturday, January 1, Adeboye told his congregants this year has good things in store for the people.

Pastor Adeboye does not want to prophesy about Nigeria this year. Photo credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Facebook

His prophecies for 2022, which were posted on his Facebook page, were in three categories: personal, Nigeria, and intercontinental.

For personal, he prophesied:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“More than 80% of projects starting in 2022 will succeed.

“In spite of everything happening, this year will be a year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and in finance). Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50 percent."

For Nigeria, the man of God said he did not want to prophesy about the country. He just gave a short parable:

“You don’t make omelette without breaking eggs.”

On the Intercontinental scene, Adeboye told his members that the issue of migration would take a new turn in the new year. He also spoke about a coming storm, The Punch reports.

The RCCG GO said:

“There will be two monstrous storms (one coming from the Atlantic and one from the Pacific) unless they are weakened, the results will be terrible.”

Adeboye added that some of the problems that plagued 2021 would spill into 2022. He noted that the world is still battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, PM News reports.

Failed prophecies of 2021

Nigerian clerics, mostly the Christians, dish out prophecies; what God "told" them will happen in the New Year, and 2021 was no different.

As the year drew to an end, Legit.ng took a look at some of the failed prophecies released by the men of God in 2021.

From Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries to Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, there was a "good dose" of prophecies that failed to come to pass.

Source: Legit.ng