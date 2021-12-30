As with every other year, religious leaders have begun to make predictions about the future year

Primate Elijah Ayodele has his sights set on telecommunications companies offering special prayers and advice

According to Ayodele, the employees and management of Glo, Airtel, MTN, and 9mobile would have to pray to avoid death and an unpleasant circumstance

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has announced his prophesies for telecommunications companies, outlining what they might anticipate in the year 2022.

In a 90-page 2022 prophesies issued on December 22, 2021, Ayodele called for special prayers for the management and staff of Glo, Airtel, MTN and 9mobile.

He noted that also stressed for the need for the four tele giants to be watchful in separate prayers and prophesies the Eagle reports.

Glo prayers

For Glo, Primate Ayodele stated that the firm will grow in 2022.

He also stated the firm would overcome whatever adversity it is facing and that it will become Africa's leading indigenous company.

He said:

"Glo will expand in 2022, becoming Africa's leading indigenous telecommunications business."

"I see their tentacles expanding, and the company will overcome any disgrace. More than it can dream, the firm will see rapid growth.

"The firm will also conquer all obstacles and adversaries in their path."

Airtel prayers

For Airtel, Primate Ayodele asked the directors to pray against death.

He said:

“Airtel will have a new Board of Directors, and it must be careful not to be heartbroken.

“Their efforts will be frustrated in some part.

Telecommunications and Tariff VAT will be raised."

9mobile prayers

For 9mobile, Primate Ayodele said the company should pray not to lose any of its seasoned staff and that he foresees their services having so many downtimes in the year.

He prophesied:

“The company should pray against service problems and also not to lose any of their members.

“They will struggle to make impact and also create new devices.

“They must be watchful not to lose any of their seasoned staff.”

MTN prayers

For MTN, the man of God warned the company to be careful because he foresees litigations.

He said:

“MTN must be watchful and prayerful not to lose money or not to face litigation or for them not to be frustrated.”

Primate Ayodele is the only Nigerian prophet that speaks on every sector of the society in his prophecies.

Apart from telecommunications, he also touched politics, governance, education, business, and many more in his 2022 prophecies.

