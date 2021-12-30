A tanker driver has lost his life while trying to fetch petrol from inside a petrol tanker compartment in Kano

The driver identified as Dahiru Aliyu, was found dead inside the tanker compartment on Monday, December 27

The sad incident has been confirmed by the police command in the state as residents are to be cautious and abide by safety measures

The life of a 45-years-old tanker driver was cut short following his attempt to fetch petrol from the compartment.

The driver identified simply as Dahiru Aliyu was found dead inside a petrol tanker compartment, in Hotoro quarters of Kano metropolis, Daily Trust reports.

The spokesman of the Kano State Fire service, SFS Saminu Abdullahi Yusuf, has confirmed the incident to newsmen.

A vehicle drives past a petrol tanker (L) that crashed off the road and exploded, leaving over 100 people injured, is seen in Ahumbe, Benue state, on July 2, 2019. Photo credit: EMMY IBU/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“On Monday 27 December 2021, our formation received rescue call at about 10:59am through Shu’aibu Muhammad, who reported an incidence at Hotoro NNPC deport.

“On their arrival, they found that it was a petrol tanker with registration number DKD 411 XF.

“The tanker driver, 45 years old by name Dahiru Aliyu entered one of the compartments with jerrican and tried to get the remaining fuel inside the compartment in that case he was found unconscious, and later confirmed dead.

“Victim handed over to inspector Bature Pensok of Hotoro police division."

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje builds massive interchange

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that in July, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje built a massive interchange in the heart of Kano commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The flyover is a landmark project in the ancient city and the first of its kind. It consists of dual carriageways, dual-lanes, a flyover crossing, and dual lanes underpass.

It was envisioned with the aim of easing traffic flow and also to make the state among the megacities in the world.

Petrol tanker rams into vehicles along Abuja highway, many feared killed

Several persons were feared to have lost their lives after a petrol tanker rammed into some vehicles along the ever-busy Abuja-Keffi Nasarawa expressway on Saturday, March 6.

It was reported that the unfortunate incident happened at about 10pm.

The tanker reportedly went out of the driver’s control before colliding with the vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng