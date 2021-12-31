Days after Olori Naomi announced separation from her husband, the Ooni of lfe, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has moved to save the marriage

Oba Aladelusi was reported to have met the two parties to resolve the crisis threatening the cherished royal marriage

Many Nigerians are, however, divided on the reconciliation move, with some saying it is better to let Olori Naomi go

Akure, Ondo state - The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has intervened in the reported crisis between the Ooni of lfe, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his estranged wife, Olori Silekunola Naomi.

The Punch reported that the Akure monarch who is the chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas have visited both parties in a bid to end the rift between the royal couple.

Deji of Akure's meeting with Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi, to save their marriage was reported to be successful. Photo credit: Directorate Of Media And Public Affairs - Ooni's Palace

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng notes that Olori Naomi recently announced, via Instagram, her separation from her husband following some undisclosed differences between them.

Deji of Akure's intervention successful

Citing an "an impeccable source", The Punch stated that Deji of Akure's meeting with Ooni and Olori Naomi was successful.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Both parties have reportedly responded positively to the intervention of the Akure monarch.

The source was quoted to have said that the matter would soon be resolved as both parties have agreed to sheathe their swords.

He said:

"Differences are normal in marriage, it is nothing unusual, it is a teething problem and within a couple of days, the Olori will move back to the palace and life will continue.”

It was gathered that the Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akureland, Michael Adeyeye, also confirmed the development.

Adeyeye noted that "the process is ongoing and all the tension has gone down.”

Nigerians react

Commenting on the Deji of Akure's reconciliation move, Ogar Michael said on Facebook:

"The Olori was too quick to bring her marital issues to the public. Who ever advised her, did so wrongly.

"I wish after reconciliation, she will come out again to apologize to the Ooni and the entire kingdom publicly.

"It is my sincere wish and prayer that they get together again. Marriage has never been a bed of roses. Even if it were, roses too have thorns. Wishing you both the best."

Adeshina Tahir Balogun said:

"It's better to allow the woman to leave because she already opened her mind and says it all and it would be a fruitless efforts to convince her heart because she had already digested all her worries and had made up her mind to have a freedom of movement to live in her world."

Tayospeak Akanni said:

"It can never be the same. Even if they reconciled,Ooni and Olori Naomi will continue to live with mutual suspicion. When that happens between couple, the game is over."

Joe Moren said:

"I will advise both parties to let go the marriage in peace.

"The embarrassment of publicly announcing the divorce in the social media is the deepest cut that will be difficult to heal. I see reserved hate all the way. Don't forget, we are human."

Charly Boy speaks on Ooni of Ife’s marriage

Meanwhile, Charly Boy has expressed concern after Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi's marriage to Queen Naomi hit the rock.

Reacting to the queen's announcement, Charly Boy said he wanted to know why the Ooni's wives walk away from him and all he has.

He wrote:

"How e come be say in less dan 2months, two of ur wives just divorce u and ran away from ur kingdom. To add salt to injury, na for Instagram dem divorce u. True true, all dat glitters is not gold. How come wives just take off without notice, e good so?"

Source: Legit.ng