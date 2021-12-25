The dreaded Coronavirus has allegedly crept into the State House in Aso Rock as Buhari's top aides, including a minister are all down with the virus

The incident was said to be responsible for First Lady, Aisha Buhari's early closure from office early in the week

Garba Shehu, one of the aides of the President allegedly infected with the virus said he is recovering

Top Aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, including the Permanent Secretary, and others in the Presidential Villa have allegedly contracted the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

A Premium Time report said Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, Minister of Infomation, Lai Mohammed, Buhari’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Yusuf Dodo, his Chief Security Officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa are all down with the virus.

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed and Media aide to Buhari, Garba Shehu

According to the report, the Presidency is keeping the development under wraps as infections surge in the State House.

Garba Shehu confirmed the development to the newspaper and said he couldn’t speak on other cases, but said he is fit as he had just concluded a physical exercise showing he longer has the virus.

Garba Shehu said:

“I have no confirmation of the cases you mentioned, but yes I have been afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19. I felt okay from the beginning, maybe because one had received all three jabs, and right now, I feel 100 per cent. I just finished my hour-long running exercise.

“But the strange thing about this ailment is that it is the scientists, not you, that will say you are okay. Right now, I’m taking my prescriptions and isolating, and would go back for a test to ascertain if the virus is still here or it has left me. Thanks for your goodwill.”

It is not clear if Femi Adesina, Garba Sheu’s colleagues also contracted the disease.

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed was said to be unavailable for comments but sources confirmed to Premium Times that he and other top officials of Buhari’s cabinet are currently in isolation.

Why Aisha Buhari closed early from office

The development was said to be responsible for Aisha Buhari’s early closure from the office earlier in the week.

Aisha Buhari’s media officer, Aliyu Abdullahi, said the reason for the early closure is not due to the high number of officials infected with the virus.

