Media personality Charly Boy has taken to his social media page to react to the Ooni of Ife's marriage that recently packed up

The singer expressed his confusion at how the king's wives leave him and walk away from his kingdom

Charly Boy noted that all that glitters is not gold while asking the reason Ooni of Ife's wives leave without notice

Charly Boy has expressed concern after Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi's marriage to Queen Naomi packed up.

Nigerians were shocked when Queen Naomi announced on her Instagram page that she was leaving the Ife monarch after three years of marriage.

Reacting to the queen's announcement, Charly Boy said he wanted to know why the Ooni's wives walk away from him and all he has.

He wrote:

"How e come be say in less dan 2months, two of ur wives just divorce u and ran away from ur kingdom. To add salt to injury, na for Instagram dem divorce u. True true, all dat glitters is not gold. How come wives just take off without notice, e good so?"

Nigerians react

teeto__olayeni:

"Na them know wetin them face,na them know wetin their eyes see,na them still know the kind man Ooni be true true."

europe_ponmo_arena:

"But they are back together now..fight don settle."

kkmadubuike:

"Another wife loading."

akiba147:

"Ogun opoor."

martha_7

"Really “ all that glitters is not gold”

sawiiiteee_:

"They should learn from you truly."

mummy_jayal:

"Area fada is a vawulence member."

rolling247:

"A man who can’t raise her own daughter rightly is telling another man how to manage his home. Over 70 years old wasteman."

uzunmaikoro:

"He might not be enjoying it either! Sometimes things that happens to us are beyond us."

