Oba Olufemi Allen Taylor, the Olu of Kobape in Obafemi Owode LGA in Ogun state has joined his ancestors

The monarch's death was announced by former Ogun state governor Olusegun Osoba on Friday, December 24



Obafemi Owode LGA, Ogun state - The Olu of Kobape in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state, Oba Olufemi Allen Taylor, has died.

The Nation reported that the former governor of Ogun state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, announced the monarch's demise on Friday, December 24.

Legit.ng gathers that he made the announcement following the approval of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

He wrote:

“On the authority and approval of the paramount ruler of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, I announce that the Olu of Kobape, Oba Olufemi Taylor, has joined his ancestors.”

Aremo Osoba who is Oluwo Oba said arrangement for the affairs of the administration of the Kobape Kingdom is being put in place by the Alake.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The deceased monarch retired as Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) before mounting the royal stool.

Source: Legit.ng