President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to the family of Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, the Kano Emirate Council as well as the government and people of Kano state.

Daily Trust reports that Buhari mourned the renowned urologist and a doyen of private medical healthcare.

This was made known in a statement issued by senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

The Nigerian leader in a tribute to the late doctor, described the deceased as a man blessed with immense wisdom, The Sun added.

He said:

“Dr. Datti was at the forefront in providing healthcare to the poor and the needy. His divine teachings and selfless contribution towards the welfare of society will not be forgotten. He will be remembered for his noble service to society.”

Tears as ex-president of Sharia council Datti Ahmed dies in Kano

Recall that Ahmed, an elder statesman and former president-general of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) died in Kano.

A family source confirmed the death, saying the renowned medical doctor, politician and Islamic cleric died in the early hours of Thursday in Kano.

He left behind one wife and 10 children.

