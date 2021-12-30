President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 30 met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to The Punch newspaper, Jonathan arrived at the State House by 3:00 pm and was received by the president, after which the duo went into a closed-door meeting.

Although the details of the meeting remain undisclosed, it is likely connected to his work as Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Jonathan has been leading mediation talks even as Mali remains under military rule following the August 2020 coup that ousted President Ibrahim Keita.

Jonathan, who is also part of the West African Elders Forum, was in The Gambia three weeks ago to curtail election-related crises, as Gambians voted in the country’s December 4, 2021, presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng