Abdulkareem Dauda has been asked to vacate office with effect from January 2020 for extending his stay in the police force

Dauda was accused of continuous service after a mandatory 30 years as an officer of the Nigeria Police Force

The directive was issued by the Police Service Commission, the civilian oversight body on the police

FCT, Abuja - Police Service Commission (PSC) has asked the former Chief Security Officer to President Goodluck Jonathan, Abdulkareem Dauda, to vacate office with effect from January 2020 for extending his stay in service after a mandatory 30 years.

Arising from its 13th plenary meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, December 23, the commission also asked Dauda to refund all salaries received since January 2020 when he was supposed to have exited the service but continued under claims that Jonathan had approved his extension.

The PSC directive is binding on the IGP Baba-led Nigeria Police Force. Photo credit: NPF

Briefing the media on decisions reached, the spokesperson for the commission, Austin Brymo, said:

“A very important appeal you may like to know is one from a commissioner of police (Dauda), who got his tenure extended by the former Inspector General of Police and equally appealed for a promotion.

“But going through the record, this board discovered that the Commissioner’s extension did not follow due process.”

The Guardian newspaper reports that the commission elevated 8,184 police officers to various positions.

On decisions reached in the case of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, Brymo said the commission was yet to deliberate on the case but the matter could be tabled at the next plenary in January 2022.

Also affected in the promotions is a couple, Kehinde Longe and Yetunde Longe, who was moved to commissioners of police.

