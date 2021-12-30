The Police has confirmed the death of a cop, crushed down by a patrol vehicle while returning from work on Tuesday in Ekiti state

A spokesperson for the command, Sunday Abutu, in a statement said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo has mourned the death of the officer

Meanwhile, this sad incident has left eight other officers seriously injured even as the CP sympathised with the family of the deceased’s cop

Ekiti state- The Ekiti state police command has been thrown into mourning, following the death of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), in an accident involving the van of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, December 29.

The Punch reports that the commissioner for police in Ekiti state, Tunde Mobayo, on Wednesday, December 29, confirmed the death of the cop and eight other injured officers, through a statement.

Mobayo, who mourned the death of the officer and sympathised with the injured, however, dismissed reports that the police van crushed the cop to death while in the pursuit of suspected Internet fraudsters.

How it happened

The CP, in a statement by the public relations officer for the command, Sunday Abutu, said the accident was caused by mechanical fault to the police van, while the RRS operatives were in transit to react to a distress call, The Nigerian Tribune added.

