A Nigerian policeman stunned a keke driver and his passengers after showing them love in style

The kind officer stopped the keke driver, checked his particulars and went on to distribute wads of cash to the tricycle and his passengers

All occupants of the tricycle stared in disbelief and amazement at the officer's gesture as he bade them compliments of the season

In the spirit of Christmas, a smartly dressed Nigerian policeman treated a commuter and his passengers to an unexpected pleasant surprise.

The unidentified policeman stopped a keke driver on an expressway and conducted the normal ride particulars check.

The passengers and driver couldn't believe their eyes Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @wisdomblogg

Source: Instagram

After being satisfied with his routine check on the tricycle, the officer didn't discharge the driver and surprisingly dipped his hand into his pocket.

He gave them cash gifts for Christmas

The hand came out with wads of cash which he counted and distributed to the driver as well as all three passengers of his tricycle.

In the short video shared by @wisdomblogg on Instagram, the driver and his passengers were dumbfounded by the officer's kind act and smiled in wonder.

After the cash gifts, the officer wished all persons in the tricycle compliments of the yuletide season and discharged them.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@bravest.george remarked:

"..for the cameras. Mtcheew!"

@abbeylingy thought:

"You they whine me nifor this country."

@denzelgrehamfxtm3 wrote:

"Na God go punish them wetin Yankee do na im naija ak wan do e no fit work forget level."

@macaulayrume stated:

"Lol copy paste.. no be this one we want let him query his colleagues who misbehave and call them out."

Nigerian policewoman helps young man shot by thieves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian policewoman had helped a young man who was shot by thieves.

Friday was shot and left for dead by thieves in the Ogudu area of Lagos. He was rejected by hospitals until CSP Celestina Nwankwo Kalu stepped into the picture.

It was reported that the kind officer rallied around and was able to get money, spending over N400k on the man's medical bills.

Tracy Mcwary who shared the story on Facebook said Celestina threatened fire and brimstone before the young man was accepted and admitted into a hospital.

Source: Legit.ng