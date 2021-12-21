Tertiary institution workers in Ekiti state have issued a warning to the state government over a five-month subventions

The workers said should the state government fail to pay the money totalling N3.172 billion, they will take an unprecedented action

The workers also called stakeholders in the education sector to help prevail on the state government to meet up with their demand

The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has received a 24-hour ultimatum from workers of tertiary institutions in the state.

The ultimatum was given to the governor on Monday, December 20, over the workers' unpaid five months subventions amounting to N3.172 billion.

Governor Fayemi has 24 hours to pay workers in Ekiti state Photo: Kayode Fayemi

PM News reports that the Ekiti state government was given until Tuesday, December 21, morning to reverse the industrial action.

The Ekiti workers under the auspice of the Joint Action Committee of Subventing Institutions in the state warned that failure on the part of the government to accede to their demands would lead to an unimagined industrial dispute.

The workers also said that once things go south, they should not be blamed for it.

Some of the tertiary institutions involved in the debacle with the government include the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti; Bamidele Olumilua University of Science and Technology, Ikere; Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti; and Ekiti State College of Health, Sciences and Technology, Ijero Ekiti.

ASUU's stance on the strike action by Ekiti workers

The Guardian reports that the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, EKSU chapter, Kayode Arogundade, speaking on behalf of the labour unions said the state government under Governor Fayemi has abandoned the institutions.

Arogundade said:

“The institutions in Ekiti State will like to appeal to stakeholders to help reach out to the state governor on the need to deviate from his inept plan at destroying the state further before his exit from office come October 16, 2022.”

