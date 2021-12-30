The federal government has vowed to support the management of Next Cash and Carry days after an inferno destroyed the shopping mall

The government's decision was communicated to the organisation on Wednesday, December 29, when Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq visited the scene

Farouq referred to the incident as a massive loss not just to the establishment, but also to the government and people of Nigeria

The ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development has expressed sympathy and pain over the destruction of the massive shopping complex in Abuja known as Next Cash and Carry.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the minister, and her team on Wednesday, December 29, paid a visit to the site of the inferno to ascertain the extent of damage done, PM News reports.

The minister said the loss is unfortunate (Photo: Fed Min of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development)

Source: Facebook

Regretting the woeful incident, Farouq described it as "a very unfortunate incident...catastrophic and a loss not just to the management of this company but to the government and the country at large."

She recalled that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other sister agencies were swift to join the rescue operations immediately after receiving distress calls.

The minister, on this note, stated that the federal government will intervene to give its support to the management of the organisation.

She advised that "an establishment like this or any other commercial or public building should put in place necessary arrangements to prevent disasters like this and also update their fire prevention drills.”

Photos of her visit to the site were shared on the Facebook page of the ministry.

Looters of Next Cash and Carry supermarket are beasts

Meanwhile, those involved in the looting of Next Cash and Carry Shop in Abuja must be tracked and arrested according to some Nigerians, a journalist, Dayo Williams, had insisted.

Williams was reacting to a statement from the Nigerian police in which the security agency claimed that there was only little looting during the fire incident.

He said the police released the statement in order to underplay their non-kinetic responsiveness to emergencies.

Williams noted that the statement was an attempt to cover up their slack response, but ended up contradictory.

Source: Legit.ng