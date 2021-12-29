There is hope for the razed NEXT Supermarket which was burnt on Boxing Day, December 26, 2021 in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Muhammad Bello said the supermarket will given the needed support in order to bounce back

The minister expressed gratitude that there was no loss of lives and that the bulk room where large items are stored was left untouched.

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Muhammad Bello has promised to give the required assistance for NEXT Cash and Carry Supermall, Abuja to get back into operation after a massive fire outbreak that ripped through it on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

The FCT minister pledged on Tuesday, December 27, 2021, in Abuja, as he was an on-the-spot assessment of the mega shopping mall, Premium Times report says.

Abuja hit hard, says minister

He said the fire outbreak affected the city in a very hard way because NEXT Supermarket was an essential investment, which gave employment opportunities for residents of Abuja.

He said the outbreak was an unfortunate event but was thankful that there was no loss of lives and that a substantial part of the building where bulk items were kept was spared.

The Minister said:

“This particular incident brought out what is good about us as residents, everybody united and supported them. I really sympathised with Next Cash and Carry Supermarket, particularly because during the heat of the COVID-19, it was among the foremost companies that provided tremendous support for the FCTA. They provided palliative items which we distributed to vulnerable members of the community.

