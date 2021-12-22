Dayo Williams has insisted that those who loot Next Cash and Carry Shop in Abuja should be brought to book

The journalist disclosed this following a statement in which the police said the distressed super market was not looted

Williams noted that the statement which was an attempt to cover up their slack response ended up contradictory

Those involved in the looting of Next Cash and Carry Shop in Abuja must be tracked and arrested according to some Nigerians, a journalist, Dayo Williams, has insisted.

Williams was reacting to a statement from the Nigeria police in which the security agency claimed that there was no looting during the fire incident.

Dayo Williams has insisted that those who loot Next Cash and Carry Shop in Abuja should be brought to book. Photo: The Cable

Source: UGC

He said the police released the statement in order to underplay their non-kinetic responsiveness to emergency.

Williams noted that the statement was an attempt to cover up their slack response, but ended up contradictory.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"The Nigerian Police Force says there was no looting at the Next Cash and Carry Shop yesterday apparently to underplay their non-kinetic responsiveness to emergency but also reported its men arrested some looters who were trying to cart away goods stolen from the burnt facility! What a contradiction peculiar to the NPF! Truth is, there was looting and there were Nigerians who also tried to salvage the situation by helping to safe keep some of the goods that were yet to be burnt and looted."

Williams had earlier called on the police to arrest them since most of them would be residents sharing the neighbourhood with the shop.

"The criminals who looted Next Cash and Carry Shop while burning in Abuja today are most probably residents of a suburb urban ghetto -Jahi community- sharing the neighbourhood with the shop. I implore the owner to report to the Nigeria Police Force for a possible warrant to search the community.

"They may still be able to retrieve some items no matter how small. The area should be cordoned off and all vehicles, especially taxis and keke leaving the area between today and tomorrow, should be thoroughly searched. The items are still within the axis. The earlier they do this, the better. The looters are beasts."

Tension, fear on Boxing Day as fire breaks out in popular Abuja Supermarket

Recall that Next Cash and Carry, a popular supermarket in Kado, Abuja, got burnt.

The cause of the inferno is unknown but the fire was raging seriously when the newspaper visited the scene around mid-day.

Legit.ng gathered that firefighters were seen battling to contain the inferno. At least three fire trucks were seen on the premises.

Source: Legit.ng