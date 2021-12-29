Unless a drastic step is taken to bring back stability to Somalia's leadership, the fears of international observers may not be far from happening

At the moment, there is growing tension between the president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, and the prime minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble

Following claims of corruption, President Mohamed has ordered the suspension of PM Roble, a development that might spark national unrest

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia on Monday, December 27, suspended the nation's prime minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, over claims of corruption and misuse of public lands.

The presidency had accused Roble of moves that worked against Somalia's electoral processes as well as his given mandate, Reuters reports.

The tension in the leadership is inspiring fear among global observers (Photo: News 24)

However, New York Times said that in an address the embattled prime minister challenged the president's order and claimed that he deployed soldiers to attack his office.

He went on to state that President Mohamed's alleged moves were “a blatant attempt to overthrow the government, the Constitution and the laws of the land.”

There are fears from global observers and the international community that this friction in the leadership might spark another round of national unrest and violence in a nation ravaged by decades of killings.

144 Nigerian police officers arrive to boost security in Somalia, photos emerge

Meanwhile, at least 144 Nigerian police officers had arrived in Somalia to boost stabilization efforts in the country.

The African Union mission which made this known Sunday, April 18, stated that said the arrival of the new contingent is a major boost to law and order.

The police operations coordinator Daniel Ali Gwambal noted that security operatives came to the country to fulfill the mandate of AMISOM with regards to operational support to the Somalis.

Gwambal in a statement issued in Mogadishu further said that the officials were going to also mentor the Somali Police Force (SPF) and assist in public order management.

He explained that thirty police officers to serve under the AMISOM for a period of one year will be deployed to Beletweyne in HirShabelle state.

The remaining officials will serve in various roles in the capital, Mogadishu. The officers will perform duties regular patrols at checkpoints, guard static duties, and other assignments that involve general policing.

