Bandits operating in Kaduna state have struck again by invading homes in the Wusasa community in Zaria

The bandits were said to have conducted a house to house tour kidnapping the wife of a police officer resident in the community

Five other residents of the community were also taken away by the bandits who carried out the operation on Christmas night

A police officer's wife and five others have been abducted by some bandits from the Wusasa community in the Zaria local government area of Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reports that some bandits had invaded the community at about 10.30 pm on Christmas night.

The bandits were said to have gone from house to house without challenge from either security operatives or residents of the community.

Vigilante storm the community to secure residents

A resident of the community said personnel of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS), however, later responded to a distress call put to them.

According to the resident, the bandits were already on their way out with the victims when the KadVS team arrived at the scene.

He said:

“As they (KadVS) arrived and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, they (bandits) ran away with the victims, it was later realised that the victims were from three different houses in the Wusasa area."

In its report, Sahara Reporters said the incident happened close to Kuregu Wusasa, opposite New ECWA church.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the community heavy laden with arms and ammunition.

The bandits went away with six people in total from the said attack.

