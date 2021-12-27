At least seven villages in Gusau local government area in Zamfara state were attacked by bandits on Sunday, December 27

The bandits who operated for hours killed 10 people and abducted 33 women, according to Shehu Kura, a resident who escaped

Kura said residents who were able to escape have fled to Gusau town just as he called on the authorities to come to their aid

The newspaper further stated that an indigene of the area, Shehu Kura, who escaped to Damba area in Gusau town said the bandits moved from village to village via motorcycles looting shops and houses looking for food items and also abducting women.

He stressed that the bandits operated for several hours within the seven villages, with security agents nowhere to be found.

Kura said the bandits abducted 33 women and carted away with large quantity of food items.

He added:

“They abducted 10 women from Kura village, nine from Bayawuri, seven from Gana and another seven from Doma”.

According to Kura, 10 people were shot dead by the bandits while trying to escape, and several others injured.

He appealed to the appropriate authorities to come to their aid, lamenting that many of those affected are women and children.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the commissioner of information in Zamfara state, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, said he was only aware of the attack of Geba village, adding that, the security agents have been drafted to the village.

Former APC senator breaks silence on report linking him to bandits

Meanwhile, Kabir Garba Marafa, the senator who represented Zamfara Central senatorial district during the eighth National Assembly, has reacted to reports linking him with an arrested bandit, Abdulmuminu Moossa, a Chadian.

Marafa described the report linking him to the said bandit as malicious, wicked, and misleading. Legit.ng gathered that the former lawmaker noted that although the report was published in an obscure news platform, “he didn’t find it funny.”

In a statement issued by his press office on Saturday, December 25, he insisted that the report was concocted by some “disgruntled All Progressives Congress members in Zamfara” who wanted to weaken his political clout.

