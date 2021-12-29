Most states in Nigeria will spend a huge amount of money on capital projects in the year 2022 according to reports

By region, north-central will spend the least with N923 billion while southwest will spend the highest with N2.56 trillion

Also, by state, Lagos will spend N1.38 trillion, followed by Akwa Ibom with N586.88 billion for the coming year

Twenty-six states of the federation will be spending a larger percentage of their 2022 budgets on capital projects according to findings by a news outlet.

These states are expected to spend more money next year than they spent in 2021, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

President Buhari with some states governors including VP Yemi Osinbajo.

Source: Facebook

In fact, only 10 states proposed lower budgets for 2022 than they did for 2021.

The states are: Anambra, Ekiti, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Jigawa, and Sokoto.

The 2022 figure may be higher than N26.5 trillion because some of the proposals have not been passed by lawmakers while there is also room for supplementary appropriations.

At press time, the 2022 budget for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had not been considered. Last year, the FCT budget was N329.964 billion.

Budgets by region

Here are budgets as passed by the states assemblies.

North-Central - N923 billion

South-East - N1.003 trillion

South-West - N2.56 trillion

South-South - N2.35 trillion

North-West - N1.54 trillion

North-East - N1.097 trillion

This statistics implies that the 17 states of the south (N5.91 trillion) will spend more money than the 20 states of the north, which cumulatively proposed N3.56 trillion.

Heavy spenders

1. Lagos - N1.38 trillion

2. Akwa Ibom - N586.88 billion

3. Rivers - N483.17 billion

4. Delta - N478.9 billion

5. Imo - N381.4 billion

6. Ogun - N350.74 billion

7. Katsina - N323.2 billion

8. Bayelsa - N310.73 billion

9. Oyo - N294.7 billion

10. Kaduna - N278.58 billion

11. Cross River - N276 billion

12. Borno - N267.92 billion

Least spenders

1. Ekiti - N100.8 billion

2. Plateau - N106.81 billion

3. Nasarawa - N114.29 billion

4. Osun - N129.76 billion

5. Anambra - N141.9 billion

6. Kogi - N145.8 billion

7. Ebonyi - N145.41 billion

8. Abia - N147.79 billion

9. Taraba - N149.79 billion

10. Gombe - N154.96 billion

11. Benue - N155.61 billion

12. Zamfara - N159.4 billion

13. Adamawa - N163.68 billion

14. Yobe - N163.9 billion

List of budgets as 26 states to spend more on capital projects in 2022

