The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has warned that those who are under the age of 18-years do not need to present their COVID-19 vaccination cards to access their facilities

JAMB's leadership said there are reports that underage candidates are beginning to falsify their ages in order to get vaccinated

According to JAMB, these individuals would only need to prove that they are below 18-years to access JAMB centres or facilities

Underage candidates who have applied for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and other visitors below 18-years of age will not need to present COVID-19 vaccination cards before gaining access to the examination and facilities belonging to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The Punch reports that the board's head of media and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, those below 18-years are free to access their facilities without presenting their vaccination cards.

Underage candidates and visitors would only show evidence of their age. Photo: Professor Ishaq Oloyede

Source: Facebook

Benjamin said Nigerians who would need to show their vaccination cards are those covered under the vaccination policy of the NCDC for COVID-19.

He said the directive became necessary for clarification as the board has realised that many underage candidates for the UTME and others are making efforts to get vaccinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Nation reports that JAMB also said all those who are underage would only need to show evidence of their age before they can gain access into the board's facilities across the country.

He said that JAMB has also discovered that those within this group of people have resorted to falsifying their age to get COVID-19 vaccination in order to gain access to the board's facilities.

JAMB reveals one main approved requirement for CBT Centres

JAMB registrar has said efforts are being made by the board to ensure the validation of centres that would be used for the 2022 UTME.

This was made known in the board's weekly bulletin released on Monday, December 13, by JAMB's headquarters.

According to the board, only computer-based centres that are 100 per cent prepared would be used for the 2022 UTME.

JAMB also noted that the test centres that were never prepared for the purpose of the examination will not be used for the UTME.

What candidates need to do ahead of the 2022 UTME

JAMB has sent an important message to all the applicants who would be writing the 2022 UTME.

The board said the candidates can create their profiles by sending their National Identity Number (NIN) to 55019 for registration.

JAMB said the board will start the sale of application documents and registration for the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry(DE).

Source: Legit.ng